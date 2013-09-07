DUBAI, Sept 7 Two Saudi women have died from the
MERS coronavirus and two more have contracted the disease in
Saudi Arabia, the health ministry said on Saturday, raising to
44 the number of people in the kingdom who have died from the
SARS-like virus.
The World Health Organization said last month the number of
confirmed infections worldwide in the past year was 102, of whom
almost half have died.
The Saudi Health Ministry said in a statement one
41-year-old woman working in the health sector died in the
capital Riyadh and a 79-year-old woman who had been suffering
from other diseases died in Hafr al-Baten, a town in
northeastern Saudi Arabia.
The ministry also reported two men aged 30 and 47 were under
intensive care in Riyadh and Hafr al-Baten.
The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV),
which can cause coughing, fever and pneumonia, emerged in Saudi
Arabia last year and has been reported in people in the Gulf,
France, Germany, Italy, Tunisia and Britain.
In a study into what kind of animal "reservoir" may be
fuelling the outbreak in humans, scientists said this month they
had found strong evidence it is widespread among dromedary
camels in the Middle East.
The WHO, a U.N. agency, has not recommended any travel
restrictions but has urged health authorities worldwide to
maintain vigilance. Recent travellers returning from the Middle
East who develop severe respiratory infections should be tested
for MERS-CoV, it said.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)