(Adds two further cases, raising total new cases to six from
four)
RIYADH May 14 Saudi Arabia has confirmed six
new cases of the SARS-like novel coronavirus in its Eastern
Province, state media reported on Monday and Tuesday, citing the
health ministry.
It reported four new cases late on Monday and a further two
late on Tuesday. One of the new cases has been treated and the
patient was released from hospital, while the other new cases
were still being treated, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
On Sunday, Saudi Arabia said it had had a total of 24
confirmed cases since the disease was identified last year, of
whom 15 had died. In its latest outbreak in its Eastern
Province, it said it had had 15 confirmed cases, of whom nine
had died.
World Health Organisation officials visiting Saudi Arabia to
consult with the authorities on the outbreak said on Sunday it
seemed likely the new virus could be passed between humans, but
only after prolonged, close contact.
The new virus (nCov) can cause coughing, fever and
pneumonia. A virus from the same family triggered the outbreak
of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that swept the world
after emerging in Asia and killed 775 people in 2003.
French authorities announced on Sunday that a second man had
been diagnosed with the disease after sharing a hospital room
with France's only other sufferer, who had recently travelled in
the Middle East.
