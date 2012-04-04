April 4 Amid all the technology used in
hospitals to keep critically ill people alive, doctors are
looking at whether the low-tech step stool can make a difference
in performing the life-saving move cardiopulmonary
resuscitation, or CPR.
The process includes chest compressions that need to be deep
enough to move blood out of the heart and towards the rest of
the body. But when a rescuer is short and the victim is on a
hospital bed it can be hard to get enough leverage to press down
on the chest.
Researchers at the University of Chicago Medical Center
looked at whether using sturdy step stools helped improve the
quality of CPR.
They found that the step stool worked best if the rescuer
was about 5 ft. 6 inches (167 cm) or shorter, Edelson and her
colleagues reported in the journal Resuscitation.
The study involved 50 people at their hospital, all trained
in CPR, who performed chest compressions on a mannequin. Each
did two two-minute rounds while standing on the floor and two
while on a 9-inch (23 cm) high step stool.
The mannequin was outfitted with a sensor that recorded the
depth of chest compressions and other measures of CPR quality,
including "recoil," which means letting up enough to allow the
chest to recoil so the heart can fill back up with blood.
On average, the depth of their chest compressions increased
by about a centimeter - which is significant, Edelson said. It
suggests that shorter rescuers "may get a big benefit" from
using a step stool.
On the other hand, taller rescuers increased their
compression depth by only two-tenths of a centimeter, and that
seemed to be offset by too much "leaning" - meaning that it can
be harder for tall rescuers to pull their weight back, allowing
the chest to recoil.
"We were a little surprised by the unintended consequence of
leaning," Edelson said.
The study was not large enough to set a height cutoff for
using a step stool, but based on the results it seems
"reasonable" for rescuers who are about 167 cm or shorter to use
a stool.
Researchers do know that the depth of chest compressions
makes a difference.
In cardiac arrest, the heart stops pumping blood to the rest
of the body often because it goes into a chaotic quivering known
as ventricular fibrillation. If that happens, CPR chest
compressions can keep blood and oxygen flowing to the rest of
the body, but the only way to get the heart pumping on its own
again is with a defibrillator or with certain drugs.
In an earlier study, Edelson's team found that a
half-centimeter increase in compression depth doubled the odds
that an actual cardiac arrest victim's heart could then be
successfully shocked back into a normal rhythm with a
defibrillator.
But even with all efforts, cardiac arrest is often fatal.
The survival rate of in-hospital cardiac arrest hovers around 17
percent.
SOURCE: bit.ly/HbJm9D
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)