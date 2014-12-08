BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds information on earlier Teva settlement in paragraph 3)
By Brendan Pierson
Dec 8 Hospira Inc can launch a generic version of Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc's leading skin infections drug Cubicin as soon as 2016, a federal judge has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet in Delaware ruled Monday that four of Cubist's patents on Cubicin, an antibiotic injection used in hospitals to treat bacterial skin infections, were invalid.
Those patents would have covered Cubicin through November 2020, though the company already granted Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd a license to market a generic version in 2018 as part of an earlier patent settlement.
Sleet upheld one patent that expires in June 2016. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.