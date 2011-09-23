Sept 23 The privacy curtains that separate care
spaces in hospitals and clinics are frequently contaminated with
potentially dangerous bacteria, according to a U.S. study.
To avoid spreading these bacteria, which can include the
dangerous MRSA "superbug," health care providers should make
sure to wash their hands after routine contact with the curtains
and before interacting with patients, said Michael Ohl, from the
University of Iowa, Iowa City, at a Chicago conference.
"There is growing recognition that the hospital environment
plays an important role in the transmission of infections in the
health care setting, and it's clear that these (privacy
curtains) are potentially important sites of contamination
because they are frequently touched by patients and providers,"
Ohl told Reuters Health.
Health care providers often touch these curtains after they
have washed their hands and then proceed to touch the patient.
Further, these curtains often hang for a long time and are
difficult to disinfect.
In their study, Ohl and his team took 180 swab cultures from
43 privacy curtains twice a week for three weeks. The curtains
were located in the medical and surgical intensive care units
and on a medical ward of the University of Iowa Hospitals.
The researchers also marked the curtains to keep track of
when they were changed.
Tests detected Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, including the
especially dangerous methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA), as
well as various species of Enterococci, gut bacteria, some
resistant to the newer antibiotic vancomycin.
The researchers used additional tests to identify specific
vancomycin and methicillin-resistant strains to see whether the
same strains were circulating and contaminating the curtains
over and over.
The study found significant contamination that occurred very
rapidly after new curtains were places.
Of the 13 privacy curtains placed during the study, 12
showed contamination with in a week. Virtually all privacy
curtains tested -- 41 out of 43 -- were contaminated on at least
one occasion.
MRSA was isolated from one in five curtains, and
vancomycin-resistant Enterococci from four in 10.
Overall, two thirds of the swab cultures were positive for
either S. Aureus, Enterococcus species or various bacterial
species from a group known as gram-negative rods.
"The vast majority of curtains showed contamination with
potentially significant bacteria within a week for first being
hung, and many were hanging for longer than three or four
weeks," Ohl said.
"The most intuitive, common sense strategy is (for health
care workers) to wash hands after pulling the curtain and before
seeing the patient. There are other strategies, such as more
frequent disinfecting, but this would involve more use of
disinfectant chemicals, and then there is the possibility of
using microbial resistant fabrics."
But he said that hand washing was by far the most practical
and cheapest method.
(Reporting by Fran Lowry at Reuters Health; editing by Elaine
Lies)