By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Scientists conducting a major
trial of a therapy that replaces the faulty gene responsible for
cystic fibrosis say the treatment has showed significant benefit
for the first time in patients' lung function.
The technique, developed with the technology
commercialisation firm Imperial Innovations, replaces
the defective gene behind the inherited lung disease by using
inhaled molecules of DNA to deliver a normal working copy of the
gene to lung cells.
"Patients who received the gene therapy showed a
significant, if modest, benefit in tests of lung function
compared with the placebo group," said Eric Alton, a professor
at Imperial College London who led the trial.
Briefing reporters about the results, he said they were
"encouraging" but cautioned that because the effect was
inconsistent, with some patients responding better than others,
the gene therapy was not ready for regular clinical use.
"The effects were modest and variable," he stressed.
Cystic fibrosis is the world's most common lethal inherited
disease, affecting more than 90,000 people globally. Patients'
lungs become filled with thick sticky mucus and they are
vulnerable to recurrent chest infections, which eventually
destroy the lungs.
In this trial, results of which were published on Friday in
The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, 136 CF patients aged 12
and over received monthly doses of either the gene therapy or a
placebo for one year.
Patients who received therapy had significant, if modest,
benefit in lung function compared with placebo, making the trial
the first in the world to show that repeated doses of gene
therapy can have a meaningful effect on cystic fibrosis.
Dominic Wells, a professor of translational medicine at
Britain's Royal Veterinary College who was not involved in the
trial, said its findings laid "a strong foundation for the
development of more potent gene transfer systems".
In this trial, patients were treated by inhaling molecules
of DNA wrapped in fat globules, or liposomes, that deliver the
gene into the cells in the lung lining.
Alton said his team is now planning follow-up studies to
look at whether higher, more frequent doses might have a greater
benefit, and to test ways of combining the gene therapy with
drug treatments to potentially boost its effect.
The team has also developed another gene therapy delivery
method using a hybrid virus created in the lab by combining a
so-called lentivirus with another called Sendai virus, which is
known for its ability to efficiently deliver replacement genes
to the intended target.
