LONDON, July 8 Gene therapy for deafness is
moving closer to reality, with new research on Wednesday showing
the technique for fixing faulty DNA can improve responses in
mice with genetic hearing loss.
Separately, a clinical trial backed by Novartis is
under way to help a different group of people who have lost
their hearing through damage or disease.
After missteps in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when
safety scares set back research, gene therapy is enjoying a
renaissance, with positive clinical results recently in
conditions ranging from blood diseases to blindness.
"We are somewhat late in the auditory field but I think we
are getting there now," said Tobias Moser of the University
Medical Center Gottingen, Germany, who was not involved in the
new research. "It's an exciting time for gene therapy in
hearing."
A key element in current optimism is the development of
better and safer viral delivery systems for getting corrective
genes into the body. In the case of deafness, this involves
injecting a gene-carrying engineered virus into the inner ear.
There are currently no approved disease-modifying treatments
for disabling hearing loss, which affects some 360 million
people, or 5 percent of the world's population, according to the
World Health Organization.
Hearing aids can amplify sounds, while cochlear implants
turn sounds into electrical signals for the brain to decode, but
such devices cannot fully replicate natural hearing.
Much of the hearing loss in older people is noise-induced or
age-related, but at least half of deafness that occurs before a
baby learns to speak is caused by defects in one of more than 70
individual genes.
It is these infants Swiss and U.S. researchers hope to help,
after showing that replacing a mutated gene improved the
function of hair cells of the inner ear and partially restored
hearing in deaf mice.
Scientists from the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
and the Boston Children's Hospital, who reported their work in
the journal Science Translational Medicine, tested hearing in
newborn mutant mice by seeing how high they jumped when startled
by a noise.
The team focused on a gene called TMC1, which is a common
cause of human genetic deafness, accounting for 4 to 8 percent
of cases. But other forms of hereditary deafness could also be
fixed using the same strategy.
Jeffrey Holt of Boston Children's said the technique still
needed "tweaking" but he hopes clinical trials will start within
five to 10 years.
Work at Novartis is more advanced, with the first patient
treated last October in an early-stage clinical trial that will
recruit 45 subjects in the United States, with results due in
2017. (here)
The Swiss company's product, acquired in a 2010 deal with
GenVec worth up to $214 million, delivers a gene called
Atoh1 that acts as a master switch for turning on the growth of
inner ear hair cells that are central to hearing.
Novartis research head Mark Fishman describes it as a "spare
parts" approach to fixing ageing-related frailty.
The process offers hope to adults whose hair cells have been
damaged by excessive noise, disease or exposure to certain
drugs, including some antibiotics. But it will not help the one
to three babies per 1,000 born with severe genetic hearing loss
in both ears.
"There are a big range of deafness types needing different
approaches," said Moser.
