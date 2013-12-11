* Goal is dementia cure or disease-modifying therapy by 2025
* Leaders promise significant increase in research funding
* World "empty-handed" in treating Alzheimer's - WHO head
* More than 100 drug failures in past 15 years
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 11 Leading countries set a goal of
finding a cure or effective treatment for dementia by 2025 on
Wednesday and ministers said the world needed to fight the
spread of the memory-robbing condition just as it fought AIDS.
The move by the Group of Eight (G8) nations matches the
date set by the United States last year for beating Alzheimer's
- but the target is ambitious, considering there is no obvious
cure on the horizon.
Global cases of dementia are expected to treble by 2050, yet
scientists are still struggling to understand its basic biology,
and the current medicine cupboard is bare.
"In terms of a cure, or even a treatment that can modify the
disease, we are empty-handed," World Health Organisation (WHO)
Director-General Margaret Chan told ministers, campaigners,
scientists and drug industry executives from the Group of Eight
leading economies at the summit.
Ending that drug drought will require more investment by
governments and the private sector. The G8 ministers pledged to
increase spending "significantly" - with Britain promising to
double its expenditure - but officials stopped short of giving
an overall funding figure.
The London meeting - the first G8 summit on a specific
illness since HIV and AIDS - was hosted by British Prime
Minister David Cameron, who said it was vital to show that
dementia was not a normal part of ageing.
Health Minister Jeremy Hunt said there were lessons to be
learnt from the fight against AIDS, where a 2005 G8 summit
played a key role in pushing for better and more widely
available drugs.
"We have turned the global tide in the battle against AIDS.
Now we need to do it again. We will bankrupt our healthcare
systems if we don't," he said.
The health ministers also agreed to appoint a global envoy
for dementia innovation, following a template used for HIV and
climate change.
Dementia - of which Alzheimer's disease is the most common
form - already affects 44 million people worldwide and this is
set to reach 135 million by 2050, according to new estimates
this month from Alzheimer's Disease International, a non-profit
campaign group.
More than 70 percent of them will be living in poorer
countries with scant access to health care.
Experts say many people could avoid dementia by adopting
healthier diets, exercising more, and giving up smoking, but
that what the world needs urgently is effective drugs.
DRUG FAILURES
It is a decade since the last drug was approved to treat
Alzheimer's, and there is still no treatment that can slow the
progression of the disease. Current drugs can do no more than
ease some of the symptoms of the disorder.
Over the past 15 years more than 100 experimental
Alzheimer's drugs have failed in development, according to the
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
Some companies are still trying to crack the problem, since
the potential prize would be sales running into many billions of
dollars a year.
Merck & Co said on Tuesday it would begin late-stage
trials of a drug designed to block the buildup of brain plaques
that are a central feature of the disease, after safety problems
with other similar drugs.
Eli Lilly is starting a new trial of an antibody
treatment that failed in earlier testing but is now being tried
out in patients with mild disease.
Others in the Alzheimer's drug race include Roche,
Johnson & Johnson and Eisai.
Much of the current research is focused on the idea that
early intervention is likely to be a key to success, since once
dementia has developed enough to show serious symptoms, it may
be too late for medicines to work.
Cameron said Britain aimed to double its annual spending by
2025 to more than 130 million pounds ($214 million), up from a
2015 target of 66 million pounds, but dementia campaigners say
spending will still be only a fraction of that spent on cancer
research.
The global cost of dementia is already more than $600
billion, or around 1 percent of global gross domestic product -
and that figure will only increase, according to the WHO's Chan.
"Dementia is costly," she told the summit bringing together
ministers from the United States, Canada, Britain, France,
Germany, Italy, Russia and Japan. "And not only is it costly, it
is a heartbreaking disease."