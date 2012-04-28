By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 28
parent of a six-year-old can relate to, the Kansas legislature
is deciding who can pull baby teeth.
The problem is that rural areas in the United States have a
shortage of dentists, and one proposed solution is to license
"dental practitioners" who could do things such as fill cavities
and pull baby teeth.
But the lobbying group representing dentists in Kansas wants
no part of non-dentists messing with people's mouths, saying
that only a person with a four-year graduate degree and
additional training should be allowed to extract teeth.
"When a dentist cuts into a tooth, that's surgery, even
though the public may not think of it that way," said Kansas
Dental Association Executive Director Kevin Robertson. Tooth
extractions, even of loose primary teeth in children, can get
complicated, he said.
About half the 105 counties in Kansas have two or fewer
dentists and there are 15 counties with no dentist at all,
according to a state report.
Rural counties across the United States struggle to attract
dentists as dental school graduates tend to favor the higher pay
and amenities of larger communities.
The United States has been slow to adopt dental
practitioners, with only Minnesota and Alaska allowing them,
although 15 states are considering the idea. A recent study by
the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, a Michigan-based child healthcare
advocacy group, found that dental practitioners permitted in 54
countries provide safe and effective dental care to children.
In Kansas, the debate has landed in the state legislature.
One group that advocates child healthcare is pushing
legislation to allow practitioners to fill teeth and remove baby
teeth, along with teeth cleaning that dental hygienists already
provide. The bill would require practitioners to spend their
first 500 hours of practice under supervision of a dentist. Once
on their own, they would still have to refer non-routine care to
dentists.
"We are seeing a lot of people going without care or having
to wait a tremendous amount of time to get basic dental care,"
said Suzanne Wikle, director of policy and research for the
Kansas Action for Children. "Others have to travel great
distances to get that care."
But Robertson said practitioners could further reduce the
number of dentists in rural areas. Dentists would be less likely
to move to an area where they see that dental practitioners are
already in business, he said.
The dental association is pushing legislation in Kansas that
would expand the services of hygienists to include temporary
fillings and adjusting dentures. On the subject of baby teeth,
the dentist lobby would allow extractions only if the teeth are
very loose. The bill has passed the state House and is awaiting
approval in the Senate.
The dental association proposal falls far short of meeting
the needs of patients but is "a very small step in the right
direction," said Wikle. Her group has vowed to return next year
to again seek a broader bill that permits dental practitioners.
(Editing by Greg McCune and Eric Walsh)