* Depression affects some 350 million people worldwide
* Research finds physical activity reduces depression risk
* Study adds to evidence for exercise as possible treatment
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Oct 15 Exercising three times a week
reduces the odds of developing depression by around 16 percent,
scientists said on Wednesday -- and for every extra weekly
activity session, the risk drops further.
In a study conducted as part of a public health research
consortium, the UK-based scientists said the relationship they
found between depression and exercise points to ways to
simultaneously improve both mental and physical health.
"Assuming the association is causal, leisure time physical
activity has a protective effect against depression," said
Snehal Pinto Pereira of University College London's Institute of
Child Health, who led the study.
"If an adult between their twenties and forties who isn't
physically active became active three times per week, they would
reduce their risk of depression by approximately 16 percent."
Depression is one of the most common forms of mental
illness, affecting more than 350 million people worldwide. It is
ranked by the World Health Organization as the leading cause of
disability globally.
Treatment for depression usually involves either medication
or psychotherapy, or a combination of both. Yet many patients
fail to get better and suffer recurring bouts of illness.
Pereira's team followed 11,135 people born in 1958 up until
the age of 50, recording their depressive symptoms and levels of
physical activity at regular intervals as adults.
To assess depression, they looked at responses to the
Malaise Inventory, a questionnaire designed to measure
psychological distress, at ages 23, 33, 42, and 50. Participants
were also asked how often they exercised.
The results showed that people who increased their weekly
activity reported fewer depressive symptoms, but those with more
depressive symptoms were less active, particularly at younger
ages. Each additional activity session per week reduced odds of
depression by 6 percent.
The scientists noted that the link between exercise and
depressive symptoms was seen across the whole population and not
just in those at high risk of clinical depression.
The study also found that people who reported more
depressive symptoms than others at age 23 tended to also be less
physically active, but this link weakened as they grew older.
"This finding is important for policies designed to get
people more active, because it suggests that depressive symptoms
could be considered a barrier to activity in young adulthood,"
Pereira said.
Chris Power, a UCL professor of epidemiology and public
health who also worked on the study, said it added weight to
existing evidence suggesting exercise could be used as a
treatment for depression as well as boosting physical health.
"If everyone was physically active at least three times a
week we would expect to see a drop in depression risk, not to
mention the benefits for physical health, as pointed out by
other research, including reduced obesity, heart disease and
diabetes risk."
