NEW YORK, Sept 13 Some people with depression
symptoms may not tell their family doctor about their issues,
often out of worry they will be placed on an antidepressant, a
study said.
In a survey of more than 1,000 California adults,
researchers led by Robert Bell at the University of California,
Davis, found that 43 percent had at least some misgivings about
telling their primary care doctor about any depression symptoms.
Their top concern was the possibility that their doctor
would prescribe an antidepressant, a worry voiced by 23 percent
of the whole study group.
"Many adults subscribe to beliefs likely to inhibit explicit
requests for help from their primary care physician during a
depressive episode," wrote Bell and his colleagues in the Annals
of Family Medicine.
"Interventions should be developed to encourage patients to
disclose their depression symptoms and physicians to ask about
depression."
Another 16 percent thought it was not their doctor's job to
"deal with emotional issues." And a similar percentage worried
that someone, like an employer, might see a diagnosis of
depression on their medical records.
"This study raises interesting issues that have not really
been addressed before," said David Hellerstein, of the New York
State Psychiatric Institute and Columbia University Medical
Center in New York.
According to Hellerstein, who was not involved in the study,
past research has generally focused on the doctor's side of
things, such as whether and how they ask patients about
depression symptoms.
Now it would be helpful for studies to look into why people
harbor the attitudes they do, he told Reuters Health.
"On one level, it doesn't make sense. If you have
depression, why would you worry about getting a treatment that's
effective?" he added.
Some people may worry about side effects, or that medication
won't help them.
The most common side effects of antidepressants include
constipation, headaches, dizziness, sleep problems and weight
gain. The drugs have also been linked to reports of suicidal
behavior in children and young adults.
As for effectiveness, about 60 percent of people who go on
antidepressants "feel better" with the first drug they try, says
the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
In the current study, though, people seemed to have more
misgivings about antidepressant treatment than they did about
"talk therapy." Just under 14 percent said they might not tell
their doctor about any depression symptoms out of concern they
would be referred for counseling -- versus the 23 percent who
cited antidepressant worries.
Hellerstein said that 20 years ago, there might have been
more stigma attached to "talking about your feelings." But that
may be lessening now.
The findings were based on telephone interviews with 1,054
California adults who were asked about their beliefs about
depression, and "perceived barriers" to getting care for it.
They were also screened for current depression symptoms, and
asked about any past depression treatment.
Overall, 153 respondents screened positive for moderate to
severe depression -- and they were more likely to have an
aversion to antidepressant treatment, 28 percent versus 18
percent. They also tended to see more obstacles overall.
"Ironically, those most subscribed to potential reasons for
not talking to a primary care physician about their depression
tended to be those who had the greatest potential to benefit
from such conversations," wrote Bell.
Hellerstein noted that depression is something that can be
discussed with a primary care physician and said that people
should know that if they don't want to take antidepressants,
they don't have to.
"But medication and psychotherapy can be effective," he
added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/oxKPvX
(Reporting by Amy Norton at Reuters Health; editing by Elaine
Lies)