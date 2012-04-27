April 27 People who eat more fruits and
vegetables may have a slightly lower risk of type 2 diabetes
than people who don't, and getting a wide variety of those
healthy foods may be key to avoiding the disease, according to a
U.K. study.
The findings, reported in the journal Diabetes Care, do not
prove that eating fruits and vegetables will ward off the
condition, which is associated with obesity and old age, but
researchers said it should give people yet more incentive to
improve their diet.
The study of over 3,700 U.K. adults found that those who ate
the most servings of fruits and vegetables in a week had a lower
risk of developing type 2 diabetes over 11 years versus people
who ate the fewest.
The diabetes risk was also lower among people who consumed a
wider variety of fruit and vegetables, regardless of the actual
quantity they ate.
This suggests that people should focus not only on how many
servings they get each day, said senior researcher Nita Forouhi,
of the Institute of Metabolic Science in Cambridge, UK.
"The finding on variety of intake is new and exciting,
because it demonstrates that independent of the quantity
consumed, we have the potential to gain additional and important
benefits from choosing a mixture of different fruits and
vegetables as part of a balanced diet," she said.
One serving is equal to a half-cup of cooked vegetables or a
medium-sized piece of fresh fruit.
For the study, her team looked at data from 3,704 adults
aged 40 to 79 who were part of a larger study on nutrition and
chronic diseases. Of those people, 653 developed type 2 diabetes
over 11 years.
All of the study participants kept a week-long food diary at
the study's start, and Forouhi's team found that those who
reported the highest combined fruit and vegetable intake were
less likely to develop diabetes over the coming year.
Of the one-third with the highest intake - typically about
six servings of fruit or vegetables a day - 16 percent were
diagnosed with type 2 diabetes compared with 21 percent of the
one-third of participants with the lowest fruit and vegetable
intake, about two servings a day.
That low-intake group closely matches the average U.S. diet.
Of course, people who eat a lot of fruit and vegetables may
be different in a number of ways, Forouhi said, including
weight, exercise levels, smoking habits and education.
But when her team accounted for those factors, a high intake
of fruit and vegetables was still linked to a 21 percent lower
risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
The researchers found a similar pattern when it came to
variety. People who consumed 16 different types of fruit and
vegetables per week, on average, were about 40 percent less
likely to develop diabetes than people who averaged eight types.
Variety may be key because that helps ensure getting a wide
range of nutrients. This includes not only vitamins and
minerals, but also fiber and plant compounds called
phytochemicals, which are thought to help protect cells from
damage that can lead to chronic disease.
To get a good variety, Forouhi suggested incorporating a
range of colors into your fruit-and-vegetable repertoire - but
this all needs to be part of a generally healthy lifestyle.
SOURCE: bit.ly/Hcmynw
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)