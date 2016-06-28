Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimates as interest income falls
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
June 28 Eli Lilly & Co and Boehringer Ingelheim should be allowed to claim that their diabetes drug Jardiance cuts the risk of cardiovascular death, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory committees but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.