Sept 29 People with diabetes have a somewhat
increased risk of colon cancer, an international study said --
but the reasons for the connection, and what should be done
about it, remain unclear.
Researchers headed by Hiroki Yuhara, at the University of
California, Berkeley, combined the results of 14 international
studies and found that, overall, people with diabetes were 38
percent more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer than those
who were diabetes-free.
There was also a 20 percent increase in the risk of rectal
cancer, though that appeared to be confined to men, according to
the findings, published in the American Journal of
Gastroenterology.
"These data suggest that diabetes mellitus is an independent
risk factor for colon and rectal cancer," Yuhara and his
collegues wrote.
The findings do not prove that diabetes directly contributes
to colon cancer in some people.
The results come from observational studies in which people
with diabetes were found to have a higher risk of colon cancer
than those without diabetes. In most of the studies, the
researchers adjusted for at least some factors that might
explain the link -- like older age, obesity and smoking -- and
the diabetes-cancer connection remained.
"I think we can make the statement that diabetes is
consistently associated with colorectal cancer," said Edward
Giovannucci of the Harvard School of Public Health, who was not
involved in the study.
"The cause-and-effect aspect is a bit difficult to consider
since diabetes is such a complex disease," he told Reuters
Health in an email.
He said it seems likely that some aspect of diabetes
contributes to colon cancer, but it's not certain what.
One theory is that hormones are involved.
People with Diabetes tend to have high levels of the
blood-sugar-regulating hormone insulin, as well as related
hormones called insulin-like growth factors. Those hormones
cause cells to grow and spread, and that may include cancer
cells.
If diabetes does contribute to colon cancer, it's not clear
what the implications would be.
People with diabetes are not advised to get colon cancer
screening any more often, or at a younger age, than people
without diabetes, said Yuhara.
It's also not clear if that advice will change at any time
in the future. Experts recommend that most people start colon
cancer screening at the age of 50.
People with certain risk factors for colon cancer, such as a
strong family history of the cancer, are told to start screening
earlier. Diabetes is not currently considered one of those risk
factors.
And there's evidence the link between diabetes and colon
cancer risk may be weakening.
A study published last year by researchers at the American
Cancer Society (ACS), and not included in the current analysis,
found that among the 184,000 older U.S. residents followed for
15 years, men with type 2 diabetes were about one-quarter more
likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer than diabetes-free men
were.
But that increase in risk was modest, and smaller than past
studies had suggested. In addition, there was no similar
increase seen among women with type 2 diabetes.
The ACS researchers speculated that the findings might
reflect better diabetes control among U.S. residents -- and
women in particular -- in recent years. In theory, better blood
control would mean lower insulin levels, which might affect
colon cancer risk.
For now, Giovannucci recommended that people focus on
maintaining a healthy weight and getting regular exercise.
The analysis included studies published from the 1990s
through 2009, from the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan.
SOURCE: bit.ly/qJa6tK
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)