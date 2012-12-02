Dec 3 Diabetes has already been tied to an
increased risk of kidney and cardiovascular troubles, nerve
damage and vision loss, and now a Japanese study finds diabetics
to be more than twice as likely as those without the disease to
have hearing impairment.
In a review of past research on the issue, published in the
Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, scientists
found that younger diabetics were at even higher risk than older
adults, though they could not explain why.
"Current meta-analysis suggests that the higher prevalence
of hearing impairment in diabetic patients compared with
nondiabetic patients was consistent regardless of age," wrote
lead researcher Chika Horikawa, at Niigata University Faculty of
Medicine, and colleagues.
It's not the first time researchers have found a link
between diabetes and hearing loss. In 2008, researchers from the
U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) saw similar patterns in
a sample of more than 11,000 people, with people with diabetes
twice as likely to have hearing loss as those without.
It's thought that high blood sugar levels brought on by
diabetes may lead to hearing loss by damaging blood vessels in
the ears, said Horikawa.
Horikawa and colleagues collected information from 13
previous studies examining the link between diabetes and hearing
loss and published between 1977 and 2011. Together, the data
covered 7,377 diabetes and 12,817 people without the condition.
Overall, Horikawa's team found that diabetics were 2.15
times as likely as people without the disease to have hearing
loss. But when the results were broken down by age, people under
60 had 2.61 times the risk while people over 60 hand 1.58 times
higher risk.
Some experts caution that this kind of study does not prove
that diabetes is directly responsible for the greater hearing
loss rates.
"It doesn't definitively answer the question, but it
continues to raise an important point that patients might ask
about," said Steven Smith, a diabetes specialist at the Mayo
Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
The researchers note that future studies that take more
factors into account, such as age and noisy environment, are
needed to clarify the link between diabetes and hearing loss.
Still, Horikawa told Reuters Health in an email, people
should recognize that diabetics may be at risk for hearing loss
based on their results.
"Furthermore, these results propose that diabetic patients
are screened for hearing impairment from (an) earlier age
compared with non-diabetics," said Horikawa, adding that hearing
loss has also been linked to an increased risk of depression and
dementia.
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)