LONDON May 24 Gastric surgery should be offered
as a standard treatment option for people with diabetes and
could help them control their condition for years without
medication, the world's leading diabetes organizations said on
Tuesday.
In a joint statement which they said constituted one of the
biggest shifts in diabetes treatment guidelines since the advent
of insulin, the 45-strong group said bariatric, or metabolic,
surgery could have a significant benefit for thousands of
patients.
Francesco Rubin, a professor and chair of metabolic and
bariatric surgery at King's College London and one of the
authors of the new guidelines, said many countries across the
world are in the midst of "an epidemic of diabetes".
While surgery would not be suitable for all, and should not
be seen as a silver bullet solution for the global diabetes
problem, Rubino said patients should be offered a range of
options - including lifestyle changes, medications and surgery.
"For some, surgery may be the best choice," he told
reporters at a briefing in London.
Type 2 diabetes is a long-term condition characterised by
insulin resistance. Many patients can manage their diabetes with
medication and diet, but the disease is often life-long and is a
major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke
and lower limb amputation.
A recent World Health Organisation study found that the
number of adults with diabetes has quadrupled in the past four
decades to 422 million. International Diabetes Federation (IDF)
estimates that by 2040 this will rise to 642 million.
The new guidelines say surgery designed to reduce the
stomach and induce weight loss should be recommended to treat
all diabetes patients whose body mass index (BMI) is 40 or over,
regardless of their blood glucose control, as well as those with
a BMI of 30 and over whose blood sugar levels are not being
controlled by lifestyle changes or medications.
The guidelines, published in the journal Diabetes Care, were
endorsed by 45 international organisations, diabetes specialists
and researchers, including the IDF, the American Diabetes
Association, the Chinese Diabetes Society and Diabetes India.
Obesity surgery involves the removal of part of the stomach
or the re-routing of the small intestine in a bypass operation.
The guidelines are based on a substantial body of evidence,
including 11 randomised trials, showing that in most cases
surgery can lead to reductions in blood glucose levels below the
Type 2 diabetes diagnosis threshold or to a substantial
improvement in blood glucose levels.
In many cases this would lead to patients being able to give
up or significantly reduce their diabetes medications.
Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Eli Lilly
are the world's leading suppliers of insulin and other
diabetes drugs.
"Surgery represents a radical departure from conventional
approaches to diabetes," Rubino said. "These new guidelines
effectively introduce...one of the biggest changes for diabetes
care in modern times."
