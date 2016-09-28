Sept 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday approved Medtronic Plc's "artificial pancreas"
designed to automatically deliver the right dose of insulin to
patients with type 1 diabetes.
The eagerly-awaited approval offers patients "greater
freedom to live their lives without having to consistently and
manually monitor baseline glucose levels and administer
insulin," Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA's medical
device division said in a statement.
The device, called the MiniMed 670G measures glucose levels
every five minutes and automatically administers insulin as
needed. About 5 percent of people with diabetes have the Type 1
form, also known as juvenile diabetes.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernard
Orr)