By Bill Berkrot
| June 14
June 14 Novo Nordisk's big-selling
diabetes drug Victoza appears to be an effective weight loss
therapy, data from a late-stage clinical trial presented on
Saturday demonstrated.
In the 56-week study of 846 overweight or obese adults with
type 2 diabetes, a daily injection of 3 milligrams of Victoza
led to significantly greater weight loss than did a placebo.
Patients taking the 3 mg dose of the drug, known chemically
as liraglutide, had a mean loss of 5.9 percent of body weight.
That compared with a loss of 4.6 percent for a 1.8 mg dose and
just 2 percent loss for those who got a placebo. All patients
were also put on a diet and exercise program.
The results were presented at the American Diabetes
Association meeting in San Francisco.
Weight loss had been viewed as a beneficial side effect of
Victoza as obesity is a leading cause of type 2 diabetes. But
with obesity becoming a global health crisis, Novo Nordisk now
sees the medicine as a potentially lucrative weight loss drug at
a higher than currently approved dose. Some two thirds of
Americans are classified as overweight or obese.
Victoza had global sales of about $542 million in the first
quarter. Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is awaiting approval
decisions from U.S. and European regulators for 3 mg liraglutide
for weight loss. It is approved to treat type 2 diabetes in the
United States at 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg.
In the study, called Scale, 50 percent of patients taking 3
mg Victoza lost at least 5 percent of body weight and 22 percent
dropped more than 10 percent.
On that measure, "it stacks up very favorably against other
medications that are out there or likely to be approved," Dr.
Robert Kushner, an obesity specialist and one of the trial's
investigators, said in a telephone interview.
The efficacy should easily satisfy U.S. Food and Drug
Administration weight loss drug criteria, leaving safety as the
main hurdle to approval. A lively debate is likely when a panel
of experts meets in September to discuss the drug before the FDA
makes a decision.
The FDA has defended Victoza's safety against calls for its
removal from the market by consumer watchdog Public Citizen,
which says it raises the risk of thyroid cancer and
pancreatitis.
Kushner said there were no cases of either during the trial.
He believes the benefits outweigh the drug's risks.
"We currently cannot predict who's going to respond to which
medication and that's why it's so helpful to have multiple
medications," he said. "Even individuals without diabetes may be
very responsive to this hormonal approach", compared with drugs
that work on the brain to suppress appetite, he added.
There was a 9.2 percent drop out rate in the 3 mg group,
with more than half due to gastrointestinal disorders, such as
nausea and diarrhea, which are common to drugs in this class.
Nausea typically diminishes after four to eight weeks,
Kushner said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Peter Galloway)