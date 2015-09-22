By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, Sept 22
CHICAGO, Sept 22 Most Americans will fall victim
to at least one diagnostic error in their lifetime, and when
this occurs, it often can be deadly, according to a new report
released on Tuesday by the Institute of Medicine, which advises
the U.S. government and policymakers.
The report called for greater emphasis on improving
diagnoses in the United States and reducing the number of
errors, which they defined as either an inaccurate or delayed
diagnosis.
"Diagnostic errors are a significant contributor to patient
harm that has received far too little attention until now," said
National Academy of Medicine President Victor Dzau.
According to the report, diagnostic errors cause about 10
percent of patient deaths. Studies of patient medical records
also suggest that 6 percent to 17 percent of "adverse events,"
or harms that occur to patients during a hospital stay, resulted
from diagnostic errors.
Many diagnostic errors occur when doctors do not communicate
with colleagues, patients and family members. And in the current
hospital culture, many doctors are not aware of the errors they
make, said the institute, one of the National Academies of
Sciences.
Collecting such data is challenging because many healthcare
settings discourage the disclosure of diagnostic errors, the
report said.
To address such problems, the committee called for greater
communication between doctors, patients and their caregivers. It
also recommended more training for healthcare professionals and
increased spending on research to improve the accuracy of
diagnoses.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)