(Corrects paragraph 7 to say 36 could potentially have had
serious permanent damage and 27 could have died, not that 36 had
serious permanent damage and 27 died)
Feb 26 Missed or wrong diagnoses are common in
primary care and may put some patients at risk of serious
complications, according to a U.S. study.
Mistakes in surgery and medication prescribing have been at
the center of patient safety efforts, but researchers whose
findings appeared in JAMA Internal Medicine said less attention
has been paid to missed diagnoses in the doctor's office.
Because of how common they are, those errors may lead to
more patient injuries and deaths than other mistakes, according
to David Newman-Toker from Johns Hopkins University School of
Medicine in Baltimore, who co-wrote a commentary on the study.
"We have every reason to believe that diagnostic errors are
a major, major public health problem," Newman-Toker told Reuters
Health. "You're really talking about at least 150,000 people per
year, deaths or disabilities that are resulting from this
problem."
For the study, researchers used electronic health records to
track 190 diagnostic errors made during primary care visits at
one of two healthcare facilities. In each of those cases, the
misdiagnosed patient was hospitalized or turned up back at the
office or emergency room within two weeks.
The study team found the type of missed diagnosis varied
widely. Pneumonia, heart failure, kidney failure and cancer each
accounted for between five and seven percent of conditions
doctors initially diagnosed as something else.
Most diagnostic errors could have caused moderate or severe
harm to the patient, the researchers determined. Of the 190
patients with diagnostic errors, 36 could potentially have had
serious permanent damage and 27 could have died.
One of the difficulties in making an accurate diagnosis is
that certain common symptoms, such as stomach ache or shortness
of breath, could be signs of a range of illnesses, both serious
and not, researchers said.
"If you look at the types of chief complaints that these
things occur with, they're fairly common chief complaints," said
Hardeep Singh, who led the study at the Houston VA Health
Services Research and Development Center of Excellence.
"If somebody would come in with mild shortness of breath and
a little bit of cough, people would think you might have
bronchitis, you might have phlegm ... and lo and behold they
would come back two days later with heart failure," he told
Reuters Health.
Most of the missed diagnoses were traced back to the office
visit and the doctor not getting an accurate patient history,
doing a full exam or ordering the correct tests.
One thing patients can do, the researchers agreed, is come
to the office prepared to give their doctor all of the relevant
information about the nature and timing of their symptoms.
"I do think it's important for a patient to question or
observe the doctor," Newman-Toker said. "Ask pointed questions:
'what else could this be? What things are you most concerned
about?'"
In addition, patients shouldn't assume that they're fine if
they develop new symptoms or their symptoms worsen, just because
the doctor initially diagnosed something not serious.
"We need to get patients more engaged in the conversation
with the providers," Singh said. "I think the main message is:
how do we effectively (make diagnoses) together?"
(Reporting by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health; Editing by
Elaine Lies)