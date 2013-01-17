Jan 17 It may sound like the most unappealing
treatment available, but a European study has concluded that
inserting fecal material from a healthy person into the gut of
somebody with severe diarrhea may cure their problem better than
antibiotics.
The study, which appeared in the New England Journal of
Medicine, involved patients who had repeated bouts of diarrhea
caused by a bacterium known as Clostridium difficile, which can
take over the intestines after antibiotic treatment has killed
off the beneficial bacteria found in the gut.
About 3 million people in the United States are infected
annually with the bacterium, known as C. diff, which spreads
mainly through hospitals, nursing homes and doctors' offices.
When it controls the gut, it can be hard to eradicate.
Antibiotics typically only work in 15 to 26 percent of patients
with C. Diff, and after repeated rounds of treatment, the drugs
become less effective.
"The efficacy of antibiotic therapy decreases with
subsequent recurrences, and it seems reasonable to initiate
treatment with donor-feces infusion after the second or third
relapse," wrote researchers led by Josbert Keller of the
University of Amsterdam.
Keller and his colleagues compared three treatments in a
small trial.
Thirteen volunteers with C. Diff received a standard
antibiotic four times a day for 14 days. After 10 weeks, four
were free of bacteria-related diarrhea.
Another 13 patients had the same drug therapy after drinking
a solution to clean out the bowel, known as bowel lavage. That
worked in three cases.
The remaining 16 volunteers, had a brief treatment with the
antibiotic, combined with bowel lavage, followed by the infusion
of 500 milliliters of diluted donor feces through a tube that
went into the nose, down the throat and into the small
intestine.
In the three cases where the treatment failed, the doctors
re-treated patients with fecal material from a different donor.
That worked in all but one case.
Among the volunteers in the non-transplant groups who had a
relapse, 18 were later given a fecal transplant. It cured 15 of
them, although four of the 15 needed two treatments.
"I've done 90 of these now in the last four and a half
years," said Colleen Kelly of Brown University's Alpert Medical
School, who was not connected with the study but uses fecal
transplant in her practice.
"In patient after patient who has failed multiple courses of
antibiotic, if you give them a dose of stool, they get better."
When side effects were tallied in the transplant group, 94
percent of patients reported diarrhea, 31 percent had cramping
and 19 percent had belching, but all of those disappeared within
three hours. Nineteen percent ultimately reported constipation
after treatment.
Feces transplants may sound extremely distasteful, but the
patients were desperate, Keller said.
"There was nothing else they could do. There was no
psychological hurdle for them," he said.
(Reporting from New York by Gene Emery at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)