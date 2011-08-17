* Many US doctors likely to face malpractice claim over career
* Malpractice risk differs by specialty
By Gene Emery
NEW YORK Aug 17 (Reuters Health) - Virtually every U.S.
doctor practicing in a high-risk specialty will face at least
one malpractice claim during their career, and even physicians
in low-risk areas have a 75 percent chance of facing a suit at
some point, according to a new study.
At the same time, more than three-quarters of the claims do
not result in any payments.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine
on Wednesday, was based on data from 40,916 U.S. physicians
enrolled in a large nationwide professional liability insurance
company from 1991 through 2005. (bit.ly/8H6vG1)
The study's overarching finding was that roughly seven of
every 100 doctors insured by that company are the subject of a
malpractice claim each year, but less than two of every 100
have a claim leading to payment.
By age 45, 36 percent of doctors in low-risk specialties
had already faced their first malpractice claim. The rate was
88 percent in high-risk specialties. By age 65, the rates were
75 percent and 99 percent, respectively.
Amitabh Chandra of the Harvard Kennedy School, who headed
the study, said the results show that doctors are correct when
they say they face a constant threat of lawsuits, but that the
direct cost tends to be lower than most think.
The threat of a suit does "generate emotional and hassle
costs for doctors," he told Reuters Health. "Given that these
suits take a long time -- a typical suit takes five years to
resolve -- you spend your life in litigation."
The study looked at claims against doctors that prompted
the insurance company to spend money. They did not necessarily
evolve into a lawsuit.
Psychiatrists and pediatricians faced the lowest risk of a
malpractice claim. Their rates were 2.6 percent and 3.1 percent
per year, respectively. Brain surgeons and surgeons who operate
on the chest or the heart faced the highest rates -- 19.1
percent and 18.9 percent, respectively.
"Specialties in which the largest proportion of physicians
faced a claim were not necessarily those with the highest
average payment size," the study said.
"Physicians in obstetrics and general surgery -- both
fields that are regarded as high-risk specialties -- were
substantially more likely to face a claim than pediatricians
and pathologists, yet the average payments among pediatricians
and pathologists were considerably greater."
Average payments ranged from $117,832 for dermatologists to
$520,923 for pediatricians.
For all specialties combined, the average settlement was
$274,887. Half of all settlements were for $112,000 or less.
Most specialties faced a 5 to 10 percent per year risk of
having a claim filed against a doctor. Specialists in the 10 to
15 percent range practiced orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery,
gastroenterology, urology and obstetrics and gynecology. For
general surgeons, the annual risk was 15.3 percent.
Fewer than 1 percent of awards exceeded $1 million. Eleven
such awards were against obstetricians/gynecologists, 10
involved pathologists, seven involved anesthesiologists and
seven involved pediatricians.
Over the past 20 to 30 years, "there's been some shifting"
of which specialists face the highest risk of lawsuits, said
Chandra. However, "in general the patterns are similar."
What this means for patients is not clear. Chandra and
colleagues note that fear of malpractice claims may drive a
large number of doctors to practice "defensive medicine," which
can involve ordering lots of tests that a patient may not need
or refusing to perform risky procedures.
The current study did not look at why a large proportion of
claims do not lead to payments. A previous study cited by the
authors, however, found that up to 40 percent of malpractice
claims are not associated with medical errors. But the claims
that are, are more likely to lead to compensation payments.
In an editorial recently in the Journal of the American
Medical Association, Dr. Gianna Zuccotti and Dr. Luke Sato of
the Harvard Medical Institutions in Boston said malpractice
claims are only a proxy for mistakes in hospitals and clinics.
Malpractice claims, they said, represent only the tip of
the iceberg for medical errors.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)