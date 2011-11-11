Nov 11 Men who pass a screening process
and donate to sperm banks in Sweden score better on personality
measures, such as responsibility, confidence and
self-acceptance, than other men in their peer group, according
to a Swedish study.
Sweden was the first country to pass a so-called
non-anonymous law, which entitles children to contact the sperm
donor if they choose. Britain, Australia and other nations also
require that donors consent to being contacted.
The United States allows donors to remain anonymous and for
them to get paid, unlike Sweden, where men can only volunteer.
The non-anonymous laws could be a problem for both sides
since nobody can prepare themselves for their reactions if a
child decides to contact the biological father, said Gunilla
Sydsjo, lead author of the study and a professor at Sweden's
Linkoping University.
"A decision made at the age of 25 might be crystal clear for
the individual at that time but might take on other dimensions
20 years later," she wrote in an email to Reuters Health.
"We have, in this study, shown that the men who are accepted
for the program were all in the normal range of character and
also demonstrated a mature personality and a stable character."
The study, published in the British obstetrics and
gynecology journal BJOG, looked at 115 men who donated sperm at
clinics in Sweden between 2005 and 2008, comparing them with men
of similar age who did not attempt to donate sperm.
Donors in Sweden go through a screening process that weeds
out men with psychological or health problems. The study
questionnaire asked about behaviors, emotions and social skills.
On two measures, self-directedness and cooperativeness, the
donors scored higher than the comparison group, showing that
they pursue goals, stick to their values and take
responsibility, researchers said.
The donors scored lower on one measure, called harm
avoidance.
"This indicates that the sperm donors described themselves
as being less worried, uncertain, shy and less subject to
fatigue," the researchers wrote.
All other personality traits, including persistence and
novelty seeking behaviors, were similar between the two groups.
The results suggested that the donors would not be thrown if
a child decided to contact them, said Robert Oates, president of
the Society for Male Reproduction and Urology, who was not
involved in the study.
"They will be able to handle it if in the future somebody
comes to them and says, 'I am your donor child'," he added.
"I think the majority are just nice people who want to help
people out. That may be a different personality from the
21-year-old college student who wants to make a lot of money."
Two recent studies have shown that uniting children with
donor fathers is usually a positive experience, but the
researchers wrote that they were not aware of any children in
Sweden taking advantage of the transparency law to contact their
biological fathers.
