Feb 27 About one in six sudden infant deaths may
be linked to heavy alcohol use by their mothers during or soon
after pregnancy, according to an Australian study.
Researchers writing in Pediatrics found that those deaths
may result from babies being exposed to alcohol in the womb and
from alcohol-using mothers creating hazardous environments for
the babies after birth.
"The results of this study indicate that maternal
alcohol-use disorder increases the risk of SIDS and (infant
deaths) through direct effects on the fetus and indirectly
through environmental risk factors," wrote researchers led by
Colleen O'Leary from Curtin University in Perth, Australia.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
defines sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) as the death of a
child under one year old with no obvious cause. Approximately
4,500 infant deaths fall into this category every year in the
United States, according to the CDC.
Previously, researchers have tied SIDS to parents' smoking
and to unsafe environments, but few studies have looked at
whether alcohol could be involved in some of the deaths.
The study team examined information on 77,895 women who gave
birth between 1983 and 2005, comparing the number of SIDS and
infant deaths that occurred in children of mothers with a
diagnosed drinking problem, to cases among the children of
mothers without a diagnosis.
Overall, 171 SIDS cases occurred during that time in
children born to the 21,841 women who were diagnosed heavy
drinkers. Among the children who were born to 56,054 mothers
without a diagnosis, there were 132 SIDS cases.
The researchers found that children born to mothers who
drank heavily during pregnancy had a seven-fold increase in the
risk of SIDS, compared to children of mothers without a drinking
problem.
Babies also had a nine-fold increased risk of SIDS when
their mothers drank within the year after birth, compared to
babies born to mothers who didn't drink.
"One of the morals of the story is that parents should be
very careful about drinking alcohol, especially if you're a
single parent because there is no other parent to back you up,"
said David Phillips, a professor at the University of
California, San Diego, who has studied alcohol-related infant
deaths but wasn't involved in the story.
O'Leary and her colleagues, who could not be reached for
comment, also report that heavy drinking during pregnancy was
tied to a doubled risk of infants dying from a cause unrelated
to SIDS, compared to babies of mothers who were not heavy
drinkers.
They added that previous research suggests babies exposed to
alcohol in the womb may have abnormalities in the brainstem,
which could lead to problems regulating basic body functions
like breathing.
But Phillips pointed out that the study found a link between
infant deaths and a mother's drinking as long as one year after
giving birth. "So it can't just be a biological explanation of
what's going on," he said.
The mothers may be creating unsafe environments for their
children, Phillips said, while O'Leary's team wrote that it
found a number of causes for the children's deaths, including
problems related to alcohol exposure in the womb and factors
such as smoke inhalation, dehydration, infections and neglect.
