May 31 Being sleepy behind the wheel is almost
as dangerous as drinking and driving, according to a study from
France, with drivers who were either drunk or sleepy at least
twice as likely to cause a vehicle accident as their sober or
well-rested counterparts.
For the study, researchers under the direction of Nicholas
Moore at the Centre Hospitalo-Universitaire de Bordeaux analyzed
information from 679 drivers admitted to a hospital in
southwestern France for more than 24 hours because of a serious
accident between 2007 and 2009.
"Sleepiness carried almost as much risk as alcohol
ingestion," wrote Moore and his colleagues in a letter in the
Archives of Internal Medicine.
The researchers used information from driver questionnaires
and police reports to determine what may have contributed to the
accidents. Drivers reported what medications they were on, their
alcohol use and how sleepy they had been before the crash, while
patient files provided information on blood alcohol levels.
The majority of the injured drivers were under 55 years old
and men. Over half were on a motorcycle, about one-third in a
car and 10 percent on a bicycle at the time of the accident.
The police determined that 355 of the drivers were
responsible for their crash. From that, Moore and his colleagues
found that being between the ages of 18 and 29 years old,
driving a car, drinking alcohol and being sleepy were all tied
to an increased risk of causing an accident.
"We know from experimental studies that just four hours of
sleep loss will produce as much impairment as a six pack (of
beer)," said Christopher Drake, an associate scientist at the
Henry Ford Hospital Sleep Disorders and Research Center in
Detroit.
"If you have a whole night of sleep loss, that's equivalent
to having a blood alcohol content of 0.19," said Drake, who was
not involved in the study.
A blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent is considered legally
drunk in most U.S. states.
