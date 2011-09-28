Sept 28 Newer antipsychotic drugs are often
prescribed for conditions they aren't approved to treat, with
questionable benefits, according to a study.
The medications, known as atypical antipsychotics, include
risperidone, sold in the United States as Risperdal,
aripiprazole (Abilify), olanzapine (Zyprexa) and quetiapine
(Seroquel).
While those drugs have been approved in the United States
for a few psychiatric conditions, such as schizophrenia and
bipolar disorder, doctors may also prescribe them "off-label" to
other patients, including people with substance abuse and eating
disorders, typically when they haven't responded to more
standard treatments.
"There are several conditions in psychiatry that are pretty
difficult to treat," said Alicia Ruelaz Maher from RAND Health
in Santa Monica, California, the study author.
"Often in psychiatry we think, if something works for one
condition, it could possibly be effective for another one."
People with anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder, for
example, are often treated with antidepressants known as
selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), but those don't
always work.
More and more, doctors are prescribing atypical
antipsychotics off-label, experts say.
Yet, Maher said, there's a general lack of evidence on
whether atypical antipsychotics can help patients who don't have
schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
She and her colleagues looked at scientific literature and
combined data from 162 studies that compared an atypical
antipsychotic to a drug-free placebo pill for conditions that
fell outside the drug's approved uses. They found another 231
studies that kept track of side effects linked to the drugs.
Nearly all of the research was funded by drugmakers.
Taken together, the studies showed that atypical
antipsychotics had no effect in patients with eating disorders
or drug and alcohol abuse, and it wasn't clear if they helped
people with personality disorders or post-traumatic stress
disorder.
The drugs did have a small but consistent benefit for
dementia patients with psychotic symptoms, however.
More people with an anxiety disorder taking Seroquel in
particular got better compared with patients who took a placebo.
And for those with obsessive-compulsive disorder, Risperdal
worked better than a placebo. Still, those specific findings
came from just three studies each.
But according to the findings, published in the Journal of
the American Medical Association, the drugs also had side
effects.
For instance, one in 10 elderly people treated with Zyprexa
developed tremors and one in 53 on Risperdal suffered a stroke.
Younger people on the drugs experienced weight gain, fatigue and
other side effects.
Maher said that the decision to use one of these drugs for a
non-approved condition should be based on a discussion between
patients and their doctors, especially because some people may
be more susceptible to side effects than others.
"Each individual patient needs to be considered as opposed
to, 'This is good for this condition,'"she said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/rnslfz
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman, editing by Elaine
Lies)