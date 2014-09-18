CONAKRY, Sept 18 Eight bodies, including those of three journalists, were found after an attack on a team trying to educate locals on the risks of the Ebola virus in a remote area of southeastern Guinea, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

"The eight bodies were found in the village latrine. Three of them had their throats slit," Damantang Albert Camara told Reuters. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)