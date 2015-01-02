Jan 2 Aethlon Medical Inc said the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved testing of the
company's experimental device in Ebola patients.
Patients will be administered for six to eight hours daily
with the company's device, Hemopurifier, until the Ebola viral
load drops below 1000 copies/ml, Aethlon said on Friday.
Aethlon's Hemopurifier selectively filters viruses and
toxins from blood.
The approved protocol allows for a study to be conducted in
up to 20 subjects in the United States, the company said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)