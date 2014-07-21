* Religious leaders say government failed to declare
emergency
* Sierra Leone records highest number of deaths in recent
weeks
* Kenema nurses strike after death of three colleagues
(Adds nurses strike in protest)
By Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, July 21 Religious leaders in Sierra
Leone have criticised the government's handling of an Ebola
outbreak that has killed 194 people in the West Africa country,
saying a lack of information was prompting rural communities to
shun medical help.
Health authorities in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone are
struggling to contain the worst outbreak of the deadly epidemic
which has killed some 603 people since early this year,
according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Bishop John Yambasu, chairman of an interfaith task force,
said he was "seriously disappointed" the government had failed
to declare a public health emergency and pump more resources
into the fight against Ebola, which has infected 400 people in
the country.
The highest number of deaths in recent weeks had been
recorded in Sierra Leone, the WHO said. It warned of resistance
from remote rural communities to allowing access to doctors amid
fears that outsiders were spreading the disease.
"Every day in this country the number of new cases is
increasing. To us as religious leaders that is unacceptable,"
Yambasu, head of the United Methodist Church of Sierra Leone,
told Reuters. He said the government was too concerned by the
"political connotations" of declaring an emergency.
Health Minister Miatta Kargbo has said the Ebola outbreak is
"a serious matter" but has not reached emergency levels.
Ebola causes fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea and was
first detected in Democratic Republic of Congo in the mid-1970s.
Spread through contact with blood and bodily fluids, it is one
of the deadliest viruses, killing up to 90 percent of those
infected, and has no known cure.
NURSES STRIKE
Dozens of nurses at a government hospital in eastern Sierra
Leone town of Kenema went on an indefinite strike on Monday
following the death of three of their colleagues on Sunday. All
three were suspected to have been infected with the deathly
virus.
The Kenema hospital has the only testing centre in the
country for the haemorrhagic fever and holds the highest number
of patients of the outbreak.
Mohamed Sheriff, a spokesman for the nurses, said they were
demanding among other things the "immediate relocation to an
isolated area of the Ebola ward and its takeover by the French
medical agency, MSF".
The Ebola wards are situated inside the Kenema hospital
compound which the striking workers say poses a health risk to
them and non-Ebola patients.
Sierra Leone's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Brima Kargbo said
the government was looking into the nurses' grievances.
Dozens of laboratory technicians at Sierra Leone's only
Ebola-testing facility went on strike last week over a $20
monthly risk premium which they were promised but never paid.
Yambasu said that in Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone - the
epicentre of the outbreak - locals had dug trenches to bar
ambulances and police from accessing their communities. Many
locals regard being taken to an isolation ward as a death
sentence.
"It is likely that people are dying in the bush" due to lack
of information about the disease, he said, adding that leaving
those infected in their communities was encouraging the virus to
spread.
Yambasu said religious leaders would preach in their
churches and mosques for a change of attitude towards the
disease and would visit the centre of the outbreak and call for
change.
Sierra Leone's religious leaders played a leading role in
ending a brutal 1991-2002 civil war.
"It is as a result of our experiences of the past that we
have invited ourselves into this Ebola struggle," he said.
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Daniel Flynn and Bate
Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton)