* Health Ministry calls virologist "national hero"
* Some 100 other health workers infected, 50 dead in region
* Liberian torches part of Health Ministry in Ebola protest
* More than 600 have died during West African outbreak
By Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, July 23 The head doctor fighting an
outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in Sierra Leone has himself
caught the disease, one of a growing list of medical workers
infected while battling to halt its spread across West Africa.
Ebola has killed 632 people across Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone since an outbreak began in February, putting strain
on a string of weak health systems facing one of the world's
deadliest diseases despite waves of international help.
In a sign of the growing frustrations with the failure of
region's governments to tackle the outbreak, a Liberian whose
brother died from the disease set fire to the Health Ministry in
protest on Wednesday.
A statement from the president's office said 39-year-old
Sheik Umar Khan, a Sierra Leonean virologist credited with
treating more than 100 Ebola victims, had been transferred to a
treatment ward run by medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.
A source at the ward confirmed that the doctor was alive and
receiving treatment, but gave no details of his condition.
Khan has been hailed a "national hero" by the Health
Ministry for his efforts to lead the fight against an outbreak
that has killed 206 people in the West African nation.
There is no cure or vaccine for Ebola, which can kill up to
90 percent of those infected, although the mortality rate of the
current outbreak is around 60 percent.
It was not immediately clear how Khan had caught the virus.
His colleagues told Reuters that he was always meticulous with
protection, wearing overalls, mask, gloves and special footwear.
Three days ago, three nurses working in the same Ebola
treatment centre alongside Khan died from the disease.
Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the World Health
Organisation, said around 100 health workers had been infected
by Ebola in the three countries, with 50 of them dying.
"Personal protection equipment is very hot. But there is a
very strict procedure how you wear it, how you take it off, what
can be re-used or not," he said.
Earlier this month, Samuel Muhumuza Mutoro, a senior Ugandan
doctor working in Liberia died after treated infected patients.
"AFRAID FOR MY LIFE"
The latest WHO figures, released on Saturday, showed that
there were 19 new deaths and 67 new cases within the four days
since its previous statement.
The Ebola outbreak started in Guinea's remote southeast and
has since spread across the region's poorly controlled borders.
Symptoms of the highly infectious disease are diarrhoea,
vomiting and internal and external bleeding.
Part of Liberia's Health Ministry was destroyed on Wednesday
when Monrovia resident Edward Deline set fire to the building in
protest over the death of his 14-year-old brother from Ebola.
"The health (workers) here are not doing enough to fight
this virus. They are taking this to be a money making thing
while our people are dying," Deline told journalists after he
was arrested by police.
Local and international health workers face a combination of
fear, suspicion and local traditions for burying the dead as
they try to prevent Ebola spreading further.
During a Reuters visit to the Kenema treatment centre in
eastern Sierra Leone in late June, Khan said he had installed a
mirror in his office, which he called his "policeman", to check
for holes in his protective clothing before entering an
isolation ward.
Nevertheless, Khan said he feared Ebola. "I am afraid for my
life, I must say, because I cherish my life," he said in an
interview, showing no signs of ill health at the time.
"Health workers are prone to the disease because we are the
first port of call for somebody who is sickened by disease. Even
with the full protective clothing you put on, you are at risk."
