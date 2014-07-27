* Removed by family, taken to a traditional doctor
* Fear and mistrust hinders fight against deadly disease
* Second U.S. citizen tests positive for Ebola
(Adds aid group suspends outreach after attack)
By Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, July 27 A Sierra Leone Ebola patient
whose family sparked a nationwide hunt when they forcefully
removed her from a treatment centre and took her to a
traditional healer, died in an ambulance on the way to hospital,
a health official said.
Health officials say fear and mistrust of health workers in
Sierra Leone, where many have more faith in traditional
medicine, are hindering efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak
that has killed more than 450 people in the country.
In recent days crowds gathered outside clinics and hospitals
to protest against what they see as a conspiracy, in some cases
clashing with police as they threatened to burn down the
buildings and remove the patients.
Amadu Sisi, a senior doctor at King Harman hospital in the
capital Freetown, from which the patient was taken, said on
Saturday that police found her in the house of a healer.
Her family refused to hand her over and a struggle ensued
with police, who finally retrieved her and sent her to hospital,
he said.
"She died in the ambulance on the way to another hospital,"
Sisi said.
Across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, at least 660 people
have died from the worst outbreak yet of the haemorrhagic fever,
the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, placing great strain
on the health systems of some of Africa's poorest countries.
The virus is still spreading. A 33-year-old American doctor
working for relief organisation Samaritan's Purse in Liberia
tested positive for the disease on Saturday. The charity said on
Sunday a second American, whom it named as Nancy Writebol, had
also tested positive.
She was helping a team treating Ebola patients at a case
management centre in Monrovia, it said.
In Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, a Liberian man who
tested positive died in on Friday.
West African health officials say the deep cultural
suspicions mean relatives in some countries will continue to
try to remove sick patients from hospitals and carry out
traditional funerals, which often involve the manual washing of
the body, instead of allowing the authorities to bury them.
ANGRY CROWDS
Sierra Leone now has the highest number of Ebola cases, at
454, surpassing neighbouring Guinea where the outbreak
originated in February.
Police were guarding the country's main Ebola hospital in
Kenema in the West African country's remote east on Saturday,
where dozens are receiving treatment for the virus.
Thousands had gathered outside the clinic the day before,
threatening to burn it down and remove the patients. Residents
said police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds and that a
9-year-old boy was shot in the leg by a police bullet.
The protest was sparked by a former nurse who had told a
crowd at a nearby fish market that "Ebola was unreal and a
gimmick aimed at carrying out cannibalistic rituals".
Samaritan's Purse, which is leading treatment of Ebola
patients in Liberia, said on Sunday it will end its outreach in
Lofa, a community in the north, after an attack on a team of
health workers who came to collect the body of a person who was
suspected of dying from the disease.
The organization's outreach team until now has transported
suspected patients between villages and clinics and also bodies
of Ebola victims.
A nearby community from which it was going to collect a body
put up a roadblock, attacked the ambulance and broke the
windshield and tore up the tires with a machete, according to
the group's country director Kendell Kauffeldt.
"We will continue to manage the centre up there, but we will
stop outreach, we will not go into communities to retrieve
bodies or patients at this point," he said. "We will continue to
accept patients to the centre. We just cannot afford to put
ourselves at that risk at this point."
Ebola can kill up to 90 percent of those who catch it,
although the fatality rate of the current outbreak is around 60
percent. Highly contagious, especially in the late stages, its
symptoms include vomiting and diarrhoea as well as internal and
external bleeding.
(Additional reporting by Clair MacDougall in Monrovia, Adam
Bailes in Freetown and Tom Miles in Geneva; Writing by Bate
Felix; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, David Evans and Eric Walsh)