MONROVIA Aug 10 Liberians packed churches in
the capital Monrovia on Sunday to seek solace from an outbreak
of the deadly Ebola virus, defying official warnings to avoid
public gatherings to try to contain an epidemic that has killed
nearly 1,000 people in West Africa.
With its creaking healthcare system completely overrun,
Liberia declared a state of emergency last week to tackle the
highly contagious and incurable disease, which has also stricken
neighbouring Sierra Leone, Guinea and Nigeria.
People still flocked to sing and pray in churches in the
ramshackle ocean-front capital, many of them comparing Ebola to
the brutal civil war that ravaged the country between 1989 and
2003, killing nearly a quarter of a million people.
"Everyone is so afraid," said Martee Jones Seator at Saint
Peter's Lutheran Church. "Ebola is not going to shake our faith
in any way ... because we've been through difficult times."
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the
world's worst outbreak of Ebola will likely continue for months,
as the region's healthcare systems struggle to cope, and it has
appealed for funding and emergency medical staff.
With the disease now in four African countries - following
the death in Nigeria last month of a U.S. citizen who arrived
from Liberia - the WHO on Friday classified the epidemic as an
international health emergency.
A WHO medical ethics committee is due to discuss next week
the use of experimental drugs in tackling the outbreak after two
U.S. aid workers appeared to show some improvement after being
treated with ZMapp, a drug developed by California-based Mapp
Biopharmaceutical.
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Sunday a
clinical trial of another experimental vaccine was due to start
shortly. But even if it is fast-tracked, the new treatment would
not be ready for deployment before next year.
Spain on Sunday authorised the use of the ZMapp on
75-year-old Spanish priest Miguel Pajares - the first European
infected - who was evacuated to Madrid last week after
contracting the virus working in a hospital in Liberia. A
Congolese nun who worked with him died on Saturday in Monrovia.
Outside churches in the capital, plastic buckets with taps
containing chlorinated water sat on stools, allowing worshippers
to disinfect their hands. Inside, pastors told their
congregations to follow instructions from health workers, some
of whom have been attacked by locals terrified by the disease.
"We are in trouble here. We are in trouble," Reverend Marcus
MacKay, dressed in a green gown, said before the altar. "But you
know what? There is no way this devil is going to do its work!"
STARTED IN FORESTS OF GUINEA
Scientists believe that West Africa's first Ebola epidemic
began in early December near Gueckedou in the remote forest
region of southeastern Guinea, near the border with Liberia and
Sierra Leone. Yet it is not clear how the virus jumped from
central Africa, where it is regarded as endemic.
National emergencies have since been declared in Sierra
Leone, Liberia and Nigeria, which now has seven confirmed cases
of Ebola. Guinea said on Saturday it was
tightening health checks at border crossings.
With healthcare workers unprepared to cope with the virus -
which initially presents symptoms similar to malaria - many have
died, exacerbating chronic staffing problems. Liberia alone has
lost at least three doctors to the virus and 32 health workers.
The coordinator of Medecins Sans Frontieres in Liberia,
Lindis Hurum, has called the situation in the country
"catastrophic". President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Saturday
pledged up to $18 million to help protect workers, fund more
ambulances and to increase the number of treatment centres.
Burkina Faso became the latest African country on Sunday to
announce stringent airport health checks and border controls to
protect itself from infection. Zambia said on Saturday it would
ban its citizens from travelling to countries hit by the virus.
In Senegal, which borders Guinea to the north, a man had
been isolated in the northern region of Matam while tests were
conducted for Ebola, the APS state news agency reported.
Tests on suspected cases in Hong Kong, Canada and Saudi
Arabia in recent days have all proved negative.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Stephen Powell)