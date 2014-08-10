* Sierra Leoneans, Liberians defy warnings, flock to
churches
* Both nations have declared state of emergency
* Spanish priest to be treated with ZMapp experimental drug
* Pharmaceutical company says to begin testing vaccine soon
(Adds details)
By Clair MacDougall and Umaru Fofana
MONROVIA/FREETOWN, Aug 10 People in Sierra Leone
and Liberia filled churches on Sunday to seek deliverance from
an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, defying official warnings
to avoid public gatherings to contain an epidemic that has
killed nearly 1,000 people in West Africa.
With their creaking healthcare systems completely overrun,
Sierra Leone and Liberia have both declared states of emergency
to tackle the highly contagious and incurable disease, which has
also stricken neighbouring Guinea.
People still flocked to sing and pray at churches in
Liberia's ramshackle ocean-front capital Monrovia, many of them
comparing Ebola to the brutal civil war that ravaged the country
between 1989 and 2003, killing nearly a quarter of a million
people.
One of the deadliest diseases known to man, Ebola kills up
to 90 percent of those infected. Discovered nearly 40 years ago
deep in the forests of central Africa, its symptoms include
internal and external bleeding, diarrhoea and vomiting.
"Everyone is so afraid," said Martee Jones Seator at Saint
Peter's Lutheran Church. "Ebola is not going to shake our faith
in any way ... because we've been through difficult times."
With the disease now in four African countries - following
the death in Nigeria last month of a U.S. citizen who arrived
from Liberia - the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday
classified the epidemic as an international health emergency.
The WHO has said that the world's worst outbreak of Ebola --
with 1,779 cases and 962 deaths -- will likely continue for
months as the region's healthcare systems struggle to cope. It
has appealed urgently for funding and emergency medical staff.
A WHO medical ethics committee will discuss next week the
use of experimental drugs to tackle the outbreak after two U.S.
aid workers showed improvement after being treated with ZMapp, a
drug developed by California-based Mapp Biopharmaceutical.
Spain on Sunday authorised the use of the ZMapp on
75-year-old Spanish priest Miguel Pajares - the first European
infected - who was evacuated to Madrid last week after
contracting the haemorrhagic fever while working in a hospital
in Monrovia. A Congolese nun who worked with him died there on
Saturday.
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Sunday a
clinical trial of a vaccine was due to start shortly. Three U.S.
laboratories established to quickly make vaccines in the event
of a public health threat also said they were standing by to
support any U.S. effort to tackle Ebola.
With no other treatment available, churches in Monrovia
furnished plastic buckets containing chlorinated water for
worshippers to disinfect their hands. Inside, pastors told their
congregations to follow instructions from health workers, some
of whom have been attacked by locals terrified by the disease.
"We are in trouble here. We are in trouble," Reverend Marcus
MacKay, dressed in a green gown, said before the altar. "But you
know what? There is no way this devil is going to do its work!"
STARTED IN FORESTS OF GUINEA
Though this outbreak was first identified in March in the
remote forest region of southeastern Guinea, scientists have
traced the first recorded case as far back as early December, to
a 2-year-old boy near the town of Gueckedou.
Many believe the virus was carried by fruit bats from
central Africa, where it is regarded as endemic. Yet it is not
clear how it jumped into the human population in West Africa.
Quarantine measures imposed on infected communities have hit
trade and food supplies in some of the world's poorest
countries.
In Sierra Leone, Bishop Abu Aiah Koroma of the evangelical
Flaming Bible Church in Freetown said price hikes were
destroying the nation's economy, branding Ebola "a devil".
Speaking amid chants of "Alleluia" and "Amen" from his
packed church, Koroma called for penitence "to avert this plague
from our country".
Concern over the spread of Ebola grew after it spread to
Nigeria - Africa's most populous country - in late July. Seven
cases of Ebola have now been confirmed there, including two
deaths, and authorities have declared a national emergency.
In a bid to prevent Ebola reaching the United States, health
officials in North Carolina said on Sunday they would require
missionaries and others coming home after working with people
infected with Ebola to be placed in quarantine.
Burkina Faso became the latest African country on Sunday to
announce stringent airport health checks and border controls to
protect itself from infection.
In Senegal, which borders Guinea to the north, a man has
been isolated in the northern region of Matam while tests were
conducted for Ebola, the APS state news agency reported.
Tests on suspected cases in Hong Kong, Canada and Saudi
Arabia in recent days have all proved negative.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Stephen Powell and
Sandra Maler)