By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 13 The Ebola outbreak in West
Africa has exposed major gaps in development aid, prompting a
rethink of the balance between building health systems and
tackling specific diseases like AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.
For more than a decade richly-endowed global campaigns
funded by governments, philanthropists and celebrities have
poured billions of dollars into preventing and treating
individual diseases that long plagued Africa.
This investment led to a steady decline in diseases in
Africa and saved countless lives, but much less attention went
to building clinics and training doctors and nurses, experts
say.
As a result the weak health systems of Liberia, Guinea and
Sierra Leone, battered by war and neglect, were ill equipped
when the deadliest outbreak on record of Ebola struck in March.
Donors were left scrambling to reallocate resources to respond.
"The Ebola epidemic shows how decades of health services
neglect can bring fragile countries to their knees," World
Health Organization Director General Margaret Chan told a recent
health conference in South Africa.
Aid for healthcare underwent a major shift in the last
decade, from government-to-government handouts to a bigger role
of the private sector, including multibillion dollar
foundations.
Total foreign aid for health-related projects more than
doubled to $18.8 billion between 2000 and 2011, the latest year
for which full data is available, according to AidData, a
development finance research center.
New funding for HIV/AIDS, malaria, polio and tuberculosis
projects received 44.5 percent of the total healthcare dollars
in 2011, while primary healthcare systems received 25 percent,
the figures analyzed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation show.
EBOLA LESSONS LEARNED
Donald Kaberuka, president of the African Development Bank,
said there were obvious advantages for the funds to focus on
specific diseases. "It was like the sweet spot, easy to sell and
the results are there," Kaberuka said.
Experts are now debating whether the funding balance needs
to be adjusted to concentrate more on building general health
systems in poor countries so they can withstand health crises
like Ebola, which has claimed more than 4,000 lives.
"This is going to have to be a deep, deep analysis of what
went wrong and why, because a lot of things went wrong at the
same time," said World Bank President and physician Jim Yong
Kim.
"We now have to go back and say given what we've seen with
Ebola we really have to be much more committed to building
integrated models that are flexible and able to deliver across
different priorities," he said.
Kim cited the case of Rwanda, which used donor money to
create a universal healthcare system after its 1994 genocide.
"If (the Ebola outbreak) had happened in Rwanda my own sense
is that because they built district hospitals and community
hospitals and have community health workers connected to the
whole system, that we would have gotten this thing under control
very quickly," said Kim.
Chris Elias, president of the global development program at
the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said countries should
learn from practices that have worked, including where disease
programs also strengthened systems.
A Gates Foundation-funded polio and HIV clinic in Lagos, for
example, was quickly turned into an emergency center for Ebola
when the virus hit Nigeria. The center already had trained
dozens of doctors, who were reassigned to deal with Ebola.
Efforts to contain the Ebola outbreaks in Nigeria and
Senegal appear to have succeeded, even as the virus continues to
spread in the hardest-hit West African countries.
