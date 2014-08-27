PARIS Aug 27 Air France, the French network of Air France-KLM, has suspended flights to Sierra Leone on the advice of the French government, the airline said on Wednesday.

The recommendation to suspend services to the country's capital, Freetown, came following a discussion of the Ebola crisis at a cabinet meeting in Paris earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)