Oct 6 The U.S. trade group Airlines for America
will meet with health and safety officials Monday to discuss the
potential for additional screenings to identify travelers who
may have been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus, a spokeswoman
said.
The group said the discussion will consider whether adding
screenings anywhere in the world may improve existing
protections for halting Ebola, such as checks already in place
in Liberia, one of the hardest-hit countries in the current
outbreak.
