* Emirates chief says demand to Africa from Asia suffering
* IATA says air travel safe, transmission risk onboard low
* Passengers undergo temperature scans at African airports
* Brussels, Royal Air Maroc still flying to crisis areas
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Oct 2 Airlines and airports handling
travel to countries worst hit by the Ebola epidemic are trying
to prove that flying to West Africa is safe, following concerns
that the first case diagnosed in the United States could curtail
worldwide services.
Some airlines have already suspended or cut back flights
since the summer, and only one European carrier now offers
direct services to Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. However,
those still operating have taken measures to protect passengers
and crew, along with airports in the region and beyond.
The Dallas Ebola case, involving a man who returned to the
United States from Liberia last month, has led to worries about
a spread of the virus outside West Africa, where at least 3,338
people have died in the worst outbreak on record.
Shares in airline and travel stocks fell on Thursday, with
European travel and leisure shares down 1 percent,
against a 0.6 percent fall for European stocks.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on
Thursday that the Ebola crisis has taken on a "new dimension"
with the case in the United States, but it repeated that flying
remained safe.
The virus is not transmitted through air, but by contact
with bodily fluids and is contagious only once there are
symptoms such as fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. These symptoms
are so crippling that it is nearly impossible for anyone
suffering them to board a plane, experts say.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has not placed any
restrictions on travel and has encouraged airlines to keep
flying to the worst-hit regions. British Airways and
Emirates airlines have suspended some flights.
"Travellers should be reassured. WHO has clearly said that
the risk of Ebola transmission on board an aircraft is very
low," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said on Thursday.
Working with the WHO and IATA, the United Nations airline
body ICAO came up with guidelines for airlines on contagious
diseases following the outbreak of SARS in 2003, which resulted
in $7 billion of lost revenue to Asia-Pacific and U.S. airlines,
according to IATA estimates.
At airports in Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Nigeria -
which has suffered a relatively small number of cases - and also
in African hubs such as Addis Ababa, passengers entering and
leaving have to undergo temperature scans and fill in
questionnaires indicating places they have visited.
Airports in the crisis-hit areas are well-stocked with
antibacterial handwash and plastic gloves. Brussels Airlines,
the sole European airline still flying directly to the three
worst-hit countries, says its crew also have permission to
refuse boarding to anyone who appears to be ill.
Moroccan state-owned Royal Air Maroc, which still flies to
Conakry, Freetown and Monrovia, says crews are trained to detect
Ebola symptoms.
"If the proper procedures are put in place, the risk is
miniscule," Peter Fowler, chief executive of security firm
Westminster Group, told Reuters.
Westminster Group provides security services, including at
Sierra Leone's international airport, and has brought in
scanners to screen passengers' body temperature there.
The number of people coming in and out of the airport has
also been restricted and it has isolation areas available should
there be suspected cases.
However, the president of Emirates Airline said
on Thursday that demand for flights to Africa from Asia had
fallen due to concerns over the virus.
A spokesman for Ethiopian Airlines, which serves
49 destinations in Africa, said customers were more cautious in
bookings, but that its planes were still full and there had been
no cancellations.
Royal Air Maroc said flights to Guinea, Sierra Leone and
Liberia had become unprofitable because they were usually empty
on the way out and full only on the way back.
"It is going to have a big impact on West Africa, for places
like Ghana for example where the tourism trade will be affected
by association," Westminster Group's Fowler said. "Africa is
coming up in the world, this is the last thing it needs. But
they will get through it."
Brussels Airlines said the outbreak meant it has had to
change the way it operates and crews no longer stay overnight in
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. It also carries Ebola kits on
board that enable it to isolate a passenger should symptoms
develop during a flight.
The airline, 45 percent owned by Lufthansa, used
to combine flights to Conakry, Freetown and Monrovia with a stop
in other African countries, but now has to fly directly from
Brussels due to restrictions placed by neighbouring west African
countries.
This means it now has more seats available to those places
as it can no longer to sell tickets to two different
destinations on one flight.
"We do have extra costs, yes, but there is a need to travel.
Passengers that used to fly with other airlines now have to fly
with us," a Brussels Airlines spokesman said. He said the
airline was also transporting aid workers and was prioritising
medical cargo.
"Ebola is not new for us," he said. "Logistically, it's not
easy, it is a challenge, but it's our humanitarian duty to keep
flying."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Aziz el
Yaakoubi in Rabat; editing by David Stamp)