Ebola patients last year, Emory University in Atlanta is now
leading a government-funded project that will use blood from
survivors of the deadly virus to test a novel way of treating
infectious disease.
Traditional vaccines boost the immune system's response to
infections. The new project will inject people with genetic
material, such as DNA or RNA, in hopes of spurring a person's
own cells to make specific antibodies capable of fighting Ebola
or other pathogens.
"The person's body is the factory," said Dr. James Crowe of
Vanderbilt University, one of the collaborators on the project.
"It's a cool idea."
Experts say the method, if proven to be safe and effective,
would be faster and cheaper than conventional drug production
and could potentially be used to treat illnesses such as
seasonal flu or malaria.
Antibodies are typically grown in large vats of mammal cells
or in some cases, tobacco plants, such as Mapp
Biopharmaceutical's experimental Ebola treatment ZMapp.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the
Pentagon's elite research arm, has awarded Emory up to $10.8
million over three years to direct the project.
It will include research teams at the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Army Medical Research
Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), and several
academic research labs including the University of
Wisconsin-Madison, Rockefeller University, Vanderbilt and
Scripps Research Institute.
Getting access to blood samples from survivors of the
current Ebola outbreak in West Africa has been challenging, but
Emory has a distinct advantage in having treated a small number
of patients on U.S. soil.
All four of its former patients agreed to take part in the
program, said Rafi Ahmed, director of the Emory Vaccine Center,
who is leading the effort.
Ahmed and colleagues intend to isolate antibodies made by
these patients in response to the Ebola virus, and through a
series of experiments in animals, identify the most effective
ones for fighting off an Ebola infection.
The approach is unrelated to an experimental treatment
provided to several Ebola patients in the United States, which
involved transfusions of blood plasma from Ebola survivors.
Researchers will take two approaches. In one, they will
produce large quantities of Ebola-fighting antibodies that could
be infused into patients intravenously, a conventional approach
known as passive immunization.
Protection using this method has a short half life of about
two to three weeks, and the antibodies require refrigeration,
which is not always available in countries fighting an
infectious disease outbreak.
That is why the team is also testing the new method for
making protective drugs based on DNA or RNA, rather than the
older vaccine technology using killed or weakened viruses to
stimulate an immune response, a process that can take several
months to manufacture.
"In this method, we are trying to go in as silently as
possible," bypassing the immune response, which may not always
work, and directly providing the recipe for a highly effective
antibody, said Col. Daniel Wattendorf, program director at DARPA
who came up with the new strategy.
Wattendorf said the effort is based on prior, early stage
research with drugmakers Novartis and Sanofi
looking at whether they could make vaccines out of ribonucleic
acid, or RNA.
"What was particularly intriguing about RNA was that it has
no chance of integrating into the human genome," he said. The
effect was temporary.
Initially, the technology was being developed in hopes of
protecting soldiers from seasonal flu or germs that cause
diarrhea on the battlefield, but the Ebola outbreak presented an
opportunity to accelerate the research.
To succeed, researchers will need to identify an effective
delivery system to carry the genetic instructions into the body
and learn how to quickly identify the most protective
antibodies. The goal is to get the process down to 90 days for
most diseases, Wattendorf said.
The group is in the process of characterizing several Ebola
antibody candidates to find which are the most potent, Ahmed
said. At that point, the researchers and DARPA will seek out
drug company partners.
Testing in people could begin within two years, with the
goal of having a better weapon for the next Ebola outbreak.
