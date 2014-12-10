Dec 10 Arca Biopharma Inc said the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration granted its experimental drug
orphan drug status as a potential treatment for viral
hemorrhagic fever after exposure to the Ebola virus.
The Westminster, Colorado-based company, whose stock rose
about 11 percent on Wednesday, joins a list of drugmakers
looking for ways to fight the largest Ebola outbreak on record,
which has killed at least 6,300 so far.
Securing this designation accords the developer with several
incentives, including fee waivers and seven years of market
exclusivity.
Arca's drug, rNAPc2, is a selective inhibitor of tissue
factor (TF) - the protein responsible for initiating the primary
coagulation mechanism in humans.
The drug, which was originally being developed as a
cardiovascular therapy for thrombosis among other indications,
has shown effectiveness against the Ebola and Marburg virus in
animal models.
The company said on Wednesday it was exploring options for
the development of rNAPc2 including seeking development
partners, out-licensing the compound and government funding.
