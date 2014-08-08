Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
Aug 8 ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest steelmaker, said contractors at its iron ore mine in Liberia have declared force majeure due to the Ebola outbreak in the West African country.
The company said contractors, working on an expansion project at its Yekepa and Buchanan operations, were evacuating workers out of the country.
ArcelorMittal said it was assessing the impact on the project's schedule. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
March 16 Serco Plc has been named preferred bidder for a 20-year contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($2 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing firm said on Thursday.