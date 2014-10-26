(Updates with test results)
SYDNEY Oct 27 An 18-year-old West African woman
has tested negative for Ebola after emigrating to Australia from
Guinea with her family 12 days ago, state health authorities
said on Monday.
Australia has introduced mandatory home quarantine for
travellers arriving from the West African countries most
affected by the Ebola outbreak. Several people have been tested,
but no cases of the deadly disease have been found.
"The results are negative," a Queensland department of
health spokeswoman said on Monday.
The woman, who has been in home quarantine and monitored by
health authorities since her family's arrival, was taken to the
Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Sunday after telling
health workers she had developed a fever, Queensland chief
health officer Dr Jeannette Young told a news conference on
Sunday.
"She's otherwise well and she has been in home quarantine
since the time she arrived into Queensland," said Young, adding
there was no risk to the Australian public.
The woman, who travelled to Australia with eight members of
her extended family, was met at the airport in Brisbane by
health authorities as a precaution and has been monitored daily.
All were placed in home quarantine.
"She didn't have any known contact with anyone that was sick
with Ebola virus disease but she did come from an area that had
a reasonably large number of cases, so that's why it was thought
appropriate that she go into home quarantine when she arrived
here," Young said.
The Ebola outbreak that began in March has killed nearly
5,000 people, the vast majority in West Africa.
The disease can take as long as three weeks before its
victims show symptoms, at which point it becomes contagious.
Ebola, which can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhoea, spreads
through contact with bodily fluids such as blood or saliva.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Morag MacKinnon; Editing by
Michael Perry and Robin Pomeroy)