MONROVIA Dec 19 U.N. Secretary General Ban
Ki-moon, starting a visit to Ebola-hit countries in West Africa,
urged local communities to strictly follow health regulations in
the face of signs that traditional funerals are still spreading
the disease.
Ban arrived in Liberia on Friday at the start of a two-day
tour of four nations struck by the worst ever outbreak of the
deadly haemorrhagic fever, including Sierra Leone, Guinea and
Mali.
The tour aimed to raise the profile of the efforts to fight
Ebola and to thank the hundreds of organisations and thousands
of health workers who have participated, he said. "Our goal is
to see the last case identified and cured," Ban told Reuters.
"We would like to urge local communities that this is a
temporary operation and we fully respect the cultural traditions
but at this time it is important to abide by health protocols."
Traditional West African practices - such as washing the
bodies of the dead by hand at funerals - have helped to spread
the fever, which has no known cure.
The death toll from the nine-month-old epidemic rose to
6,915 as of Dec. 14, the WHO said on Wednesday. The virus, which
causes vomitting, diarrhea and bleeding in its final stages, is
spread by contact with the bodily fluids of the sick.
Rates of infection are rising fastest in Sierra Leone, which
accounts for more than half of the 18,603 confirmed cases of the
virus. Infection is spreading rapidly around the coastal capital
Freetown, where some aid workers say public information efforts
have lagged.
Sierra Leone launched "Operation Western Area Surge" this
week to contain the outbreak - with health workers passing
street by street looking for the sick.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it had
opened two new Ebola treatment centres in Sierra Leone to cope
with the rise in cases - in Freetown and the central town of
Magburaka, bringing its total in the country to four.
"There is still a need to improve messaging about the
disease. Seventy percent of people in our Freetown treatment
centre got infected at funerals," Thierry Goffeau, MSF's
emergency coordinator in Sierra Leone, told Reuters.
