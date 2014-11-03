(Corrects name of journal to Science in paragraph 13)
* Fruit bats prime suspects as reservoir hosts for Ebola
* Bat immune system may offer clues about fighting disease
* Scientists examining how bats can stay healthy with virus
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 2 Bats are living up to their
frightening reputation in the world's worst Ebola outbreak as
prime suspects for spreading the deadly virus to humans, but
scientists believe they may also shed valuable light on fighting
infection.
Bats can carry more than 100 different viruses, including
Ebola, rabies and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS),
without becoming sick themselves.
While that makes them a fearsome reservoir of disease,
especially in the forests of Africa where they migrate vast
distances, it also opens the intriguing possibility that
scientists might learn their trick in keeping killers like Ebola
at bay.
"If we can understand how they do it then that could lead to
better ways to treat infections that are highly lethal in people
and other mammals," said Olivier Restif, a researcher at the
University of Cambridge in Britain.
Clues are starting to emerge following gene analysis, which
suggest bats' capacity to evade Ebola could be linked with their
other stand-out ability -- the power of flight.
Flying requires the bat metabolism to run at a very high
rate, causing stress and potential cell damage, and experts
think bats may have developed a mechanism to limit this damage
by having parts of their immune system permanently switched on.
The threat to humans from bats comes en route to the dinner
plate. Bushmeat -- from bats to antelopes, squirrels, porcupines
and monkeys -- has long held pride of place on menus in West and
Central Africa. The danger of contracting Ebola lies in exposure
to infected blood in the killing and preparation of animals.
NATURAL HOSTS
Scientists studying Ebola since its discovery in 1976 in
Democratic Republic of Congo, then Zaire, have long suspected
fruit bats as being the natural hosts, though the link to humans
is sometimes indirect as fruit dropped by infected bats can
easily be picked up by other species, spreading the virus to
animals such as monkeys.
This nexus of infection in wildlife leads to sporadic Ebola
outbreaks following human contact with blood or other infected
animal fluids.
This no doubt happened in the current outbreak, although the
scale of the crisis now gripping Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea, which has killed around 5,000 people, reflects
subsequent public health failures.
"What is happening now is a public health disaster rather
than a problem of wildlife management," said Marcus Rowcliffe at
the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), which runs London Zoo.
Bats' role in spreading Ebola is probably a function both of
their huge numbers, where they rank second only to rodents among
mammals in the world, as well as their unusual immune system,
according to Michelle Baker of the Commonwealth Scientific and
Industrial Research Organisation, Australia's national science
agency.
Baker, who is intrigued by bats' ability to live in
"equilibrium" with viruses, published a paper with colleagues in
the journal Science last year looking at bat genomes. They found
an unexpected concentration of genes for repairing DNA damage,
hinting at a link between flying and immunity.
"(This) raises the interesting possibility that
flight-induced adaptations have had inadvertent effects on bat
immune function and possibly also life expectancy," they wrote.
UNDERSTANDING BATS
As well as tolerating viruses, bats are also amazingly
long-lived. The tiny Brandt's bat, a resident of Europe and
Asia, has been recorded living for more than 40 years, even
though it is barely the size of a mouse. Bats also rarely get
cancer.
"We are just at the beginning," Baker said in a telephone
interview. "But if we can understand how bats are dealing with
these viruses and if we can redirect the immune system of other
species to react in the same way, then that could be a potential
therapeutic approach."
It won't be easy. Turning on components of the immune system
can bring its own health problems, but the idea -- which has yet
to get beyond the basic research stage -- is to turn up certain
elements to achieve a better balance.
One reason why Ebola is so deadly to people is that the
virus attacks the immune system and when the system finally
comes back it goes into over-drive, causing extra damage.
Ebola works in part by blocking interferon, an anti-virus
molecule, which Baker has found to be "up-regulated", meaning it
is found in higher levels, in bats.
VENISON, WITH WINGS
The bat immune system may or may not lead to new drugs one
day. Still, experts argue there are plenty of other reasons to
cherish bats, which also play a vital role in pollination and
controlling insect pests.
They are also a traditional source of protein in West
Africa, often served in a spicy stew, and restrictions on
bushmeat consumption are now contributing to food shortages in
parts of West Africa, according to the International Food Policy
Research Institute.
Hunting and butchering bats may be risky but cooking is
thought to make them safe. The World Health Organization advises
animals should be handled with "gloves and other appropriate
protective clothing" and meat should be "thoroughly cooked".
"In the long run it would be sensible to see people moving
away from hunting bats but in the short term they provide an
important source of food," said Rowcliffe of ZSL.
"Essentially, wild meat is a good, healthy product. People
in Britain eat venison and rabbit, and in many ways it's no
different to that."
(Editing by Peter Millership and Giles Elgood)