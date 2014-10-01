DAKAR Oct 1 A man being treated for the Ebola
virus in Texas travelled from Liberia to the United States via
Brussels, the Liberian information ministry said on Wednesday.
The West African country's government said earlier that the
man, who is now in serious condition in an isolation ward, had
not shown any signs of fever or symptoms of the disease when he
left Liberia on Sept. 19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
has said that the patient sought treatment six days after
arriving in Texas on Sept. 20, and was admitted to an isolation
room two days later.
