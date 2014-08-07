BRIEF-Novan Inc says William L. Hodges appointed as interim CFO
* Novan Inc - William L. Hodges appointed as interim chief financial officer
COTONOU Aug 7 A hospital in Benin is treating a Nigerian man suspected of having contracted Ebola and authorities have sent a sample of his blood to Senegal for testing, Health Minister Dorothée Gazard said on state television on Thursday.
The case is unconfirmed but Gazard's announcement triggered widespread fears in the capital Cotonou. Many people said they would stock up on food and stop eating at popular roadside food stalls to avoid possible infection, witnesses said. (Reporting by Samuel Elijah; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Andrew Roche)
* Novan Inc - William L. Hodges appointed as interim chief financial officer
* Vital Therapies announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BUCHAREST, March 22 Romania wants Brussels to relocate its pan-European drug regulator EMA to Bucharest from London after Brexit, the government said on Wednesday, hoping that the fact that it still hosts no EU watchdogs will help make it an attractive candidate.