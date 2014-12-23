(Adds detail, background)
Dec 23 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its experimental broad-spectrum antiviral drug showed
promise against Ebola when tested in monkeys.
The U.S. National Institutes of Health is funding the
development of the intramuscular formulation of the drug,
BCX4430, which is also being tested in an early-stage trial in
healthy volunteers.
The main goal of the study was to assess the effectiveness
of two doses of BCX4430, against a placebo, on survival through
41 days in Ebola-infected monkeys.
The monkeys were dosed with either 16 mg/kg or 25 mg/kg of
BCX4430 or the placebo at the United States Army Medical
Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.
Ten out 12 monkeys treated with the drug survived, including
all six given the higher dose. None of the animals given the
placebo survived, the company said on Tuesday.
A preliminary analysis also showed a reduction of the viral
load in the blood of monkeys receiving the drug. A viral load is
a measure of the severity of an active viral infection.
Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp will
supply one of its experimental Ebola treatments for clinical
studies to be conducted in West Africa next year, it said on
Monday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr
and Joyjeet Das)