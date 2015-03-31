PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 31 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc said it won a U.S. government contract for the continued development of its potential treatment for viral diseases, including Ebola.
The 18-month contract includes a base value of $12.1 million to support manufacturing, as well as $22.9 million in additional development options that can be exercised by the government.
