March 31 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc said it won a U.S. government contract for the continued development of its potential treatment for viral diseases, including Ebola.

The 18-month contract includes a base value of $12.1 million to support manufacturing, as well as $22.9 million in additional development options that can be exercised by the government.

