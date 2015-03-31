(Adds details, background)
March 31 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it won a U.S. government contract to continue development
of its potential treatment for Ebola and other viral diseases.
The 18-month contract includes a base value of $12.1 million
to support manufacturing and up to $22.9 million in conditional
funding.
BioCryst's shares rose 8 percent to $9.06 in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
The drug, BCX4430, is being tested in an early stage study
in healthy volunteers. The U.S. National Institutes of Health
(NIH) is funding the development of the intramuscular
formulation of the drug.
An outbreak of Ebola killed close to 10,000 people across
West Africa over the last year, with Liberia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone being the worst affected.
A U.S. patient in treatment for the virus at an NIH facility
in Maryland had improved to fair condition from serious, the NIH
said on Monday.
Private company Mapp Biopharmaceutical and Tekmira
Pharmaceuticals Corp have shown that their Ebola drugs
could cure non-human primates.
The other companies that are currently testing potential
treatments for the infection are GlaxoSmithKline,
Sarepta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novavax Inc,
Merck & Co and Johnson & Johnson.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Savio D'Souza
and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)