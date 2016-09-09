ABIDJAN, Sept 9 Ivory Coast has re-opened its western borders with Liberia and Guinea two years after they were closed to prevent the spread of an Ebola epidemic that killed thousands across West Africa, an Ivorian government spokesman said on Friday.

"We had to take these measures to protect our country. And the fact we didn't have a single case must be considered a real success," Bruno Kone said. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks)