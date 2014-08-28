BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
ACCRA Aug 28 West African states should reopen borders and end flight bans imposed in a bid to halt the spread of an Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 1,550 people, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Thursday.
ECOWAS countries and airlines will take their own decisions on whether to reopen borders and end flight bans but the view of the main regional body, expressed at a meeting of ECOWAS health ministers in Ghana's capital, is likely to prove influential. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.